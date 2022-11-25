Redington Foundation and Kauvery Hospital launch telemedicine centre in Tamil Nadu

The centre will provide access to healthcare for those living in and around the district of Chennai and Tiruvallur.

Product Health

Redington Foundation, the CSR Wing of Redington India Ltd, and Kauvery Hospital Chennai, a unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, launched the Telemedicine Centre at Kavaraipettai in Tamil Nadu. The centre will provide access to healthcare for those living in and around the district of Chennai and Tiruvallur. Through this initiative, people can gain access to consultations for different ailments through video conferencing with a specialised doctor.

Telemedicine has grown exponentially in India over the last few years, owing to the advancements in technology. This concept helps reduce the travel time for those who do not have access to hospitals within their reach. The centre will also help patients to gain second opinion from doctors with great expertise on various problems related to Cardiology, Pulmonology, Gynaecology, Diabetology, General Medicine, Geriatric Care, Nephrology, Urology, etc.

Speaking on the launch, T J Govindarajan, MLA Gummidipoondi Constituency said, "Digital healthcare has seen lot of advancements over the last decade. This digitisation has helped people to gain access to quality healthcare. Through this initiative in our constituency, there will be a significant difference in the community healthcare. I believe this project will benefit the community at large."

The patients receiving consultations will also have access to medications through the pharmacy stationed at the centre.

“Through the Telemedicine Centre we are pleased to reach out to the suburban and rural population who are also in need for quality healthcare. I commend the initiatives taken by the Corporates as a CSR Activity focusing on community healthcare. Through our association with Redington Foundation, we shall be providing super specialty care to the people in and around the district,” said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.