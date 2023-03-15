Reddit back after being down for hours

Social discussion forum Reddit said that it has fixed the issue that had caused the outage, and that the platform is now back online.

news Social Media

Social discussion forum Reddit on Wednesday, March 15, said that it has fixed the issue that had caused an outage for a few hours, and that the platform is now back online. The company tweeted from its 'Reddit Status' account: "Resolved: Alright, things are back in order. We're peeling a lot better now! Thanks for your patience."

Taking to Twitter, several users had reported the issue. While one user posted: "Anyone else's Reddit gone down?", another said: "Is Reddit down or is this the universe trying to tell me to get a life?" Nearly 60,000 users reported problems on Downdetector during the peak of the outage, according to CNBCTV18. According to Downdetector, a platform that provides real-time information about issues and outages with various websites and services, over 53% of people had reported problems while using the application, 24% with the server connection, and 22% while using the website. Reddit had also faced an outage last month which prevented feeds from loading for users on desktop and mobile devices.