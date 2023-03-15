Social discussion forum Reddit on Wednesday, March 15, said that it has fixed the issue that had caused an outage for a few hours, and that the platform is now back online. The company tweeted from its 'Reddit Status' account: "Resolved: Alright, things are back in order. We're peeling a lot better now! Thanks for your patience."
Taking to Twitter, several users had reported the issue. While one user posted: "Anyone else's Reddit gone down?", another said: "Is Reddit down or is this the universe trying to tell me to get a life?" Nearly 60,000 users reported problems on Downdetector during the peak of the outage, according to CNBCTV18. According to Downdetector, a platform that provides real-time information about issues and outages with various websites and services, over 53% of people had reported problems while using the application, 24% with the server connection, and 22% while using the website. Reddit had also faced an outage last month which prevented feeds from loading for users on desktop and mobile devices.
