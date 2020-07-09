Red warning issued in Kodagu after IMD predicts heavy rains

A red warning has been issued in Kodagu district of Karnataka following a forecast of very heavy rains on Thursday and Friday by the Indian Meteorological Department. The hilly areas of the district located in the Malnad region of Karnataka have reported rainfall throughout the week, The Hindu reported.

The District Disaster Management Authority and the Kodagu district administration have now asked people to be watchful in the district and avoid venturing out in heavy rains. A red warning asks officials to take action

A minor mudslide disrupted traffic on the Bhagamandala-Talacauvery Road. After a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel worked with earth movers to clear the mud, vehicular movement was restored on the same night.

The road connecting Napoklu from Bhagamandala in the district was flooded. Bhagamandala had recorded 135mm rain till 8 am on July 7. The water level at Triveni Sangam is rising.

Farmers in the district have also tilled their fields to transplant paddy seedlings ahead of the expected showers, Deccan Herald reported.

Water levels in the major reservoirs in the Cauvery basin too, have increased, figures released by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) stated. This was attributed to the rainfall reported in the Cauvery catchment areas in Kodagu.

In case of emergencies, the public can reach the district control room on 08272-221077 or 8550001077 (WhatsApp number).

Two years ago, Kodagu reported record rains leading to landslides in 34 areas of the district which led to the loss of 21 lives and displaced over 7,000 others. In 2019 too, landslides were reported in the hilly district, particularly in Thora village.