Red alert issued in TN's Nilgiris, rescue operations gear up for landslides

About 220 places prone to landslides have been identified and people living in those areas are being moved to temporary shelters.

With the formation of a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal, off West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, a red alert has been issued to Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district. An orange alert has been issued to the neighbouring district of Coimbatore. According to the latest bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts.

Speaking to TNM, a district official from Nilgiris says, “A lot of trees have fallen especially in Ooty, Gudalur, Kundha. So far at least 20 fallen trees have been cut by our rescue team.”

About 90 fire service personnel have been deployed on the ground so far and according to the district official, landslides might take place if the rains were to continue. “So far there have not been any landslides but it will happen by the looks of it. We have identified about 220 places prone to landslides and people living in those areas are being moved to temporary shelters,” he adds.

About 20 tribal residents were rescued from flooded areas of Puthur Vayal in Gudalur taluk on Tuesday. “That was the only instance of flooding so far. Most of them moved out from the area on their own. The remaining were rescued,” he adds.

Heavy to very heavy rain will continue in The Nilgiris until August 8. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in places over Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu on August 7 and 8.

As of August 4, Upper Bhavani, Avalanche, G Bazar and Upper Gudalur in The Nilgiris have recorded the highest amount of rainfall. While Upper Bhavani has received 31 cms rainfall, Avalanche has recorded 22 cms, G Bazar 20 cms and Upper Gudalur 19 cms. Between August 1 and 4, the district recorded 537.3 mm rainfall in all.

On August 4 and 5, fishermen have been warned from venturing out into Gulf of Mannar regions and central and southern Bay of Bengal and Andaman regions with wind speeds reaching up to 45 to 55 kmph.