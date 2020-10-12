Recently launched â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ Tamil 4 already a hotbed of controversy

A conversation between Suresh Chakravarthy and Anisha Sampath quickly turned into a heated argument, making the clip go viral on the internet.

Flix Bigg Boss

Amid grand expectations, Bigg Boss Tamil 4 premiered on October 4. Kamal Haasan has returned as the host of season 4 of the show, after hosting the previous seasons as well. There are 16 contestants in this edition, like in the previous seasons. The list includes Aajeedh, Aari Arjuna, Anitha Sampath, Bala, Gabriella, Jithan Ramesh, Nisha, Ramya Pandian, Rekha, Rio, Samyuktha, Sanam, Shivani, Som Shekar, Suresh Chakravarthy and Velmurugan. The show stands out with the unique and spectacular design of the house, in which the contestants will stay for 100 days.



Just two days after its launch, season 4 started producing controversy. Suresh Chakravarthy, who is making his comeback into television with this show, is seen as the centre of controversies by netizens, for his superfluous argument with Anitha Sampath over a comment on news readers. Their conversation became a heated argument as Anitha accused Suresh of defaming news readers, which he kept denying.



Kamal began this Saturdayâ€™s show with a recap of what happened during the first week inside the house. He spoke about the contestantsâ€™ past and their struggles, which were inspiring. He also shared a few light-hearted moments with them. He also expressed that the biggest problem in the house, the Suresh-Anitha argument, was unnecessary.



Earlier, Bigg Boss gave a 'Heartbreak' task to the contestants, where they were asked to stamp â€˜heartâ€™ and â€˜heartbreakâ€™ symbols on two people they like and two people with whom they haven't connected. Shivani Narayanan and Rekha received a lot of heartbreak symbols. During the weekend episode, Kamal brought back the task to see if there was any change in opinion.



Suresh Chakravarthy, Rekha and Shivani received the maximum heartbreaks. To everyone's surprise, Kamal announced that the three will be contesting for the house captaincy this week. Housemates were asked to vote, and as Suresh Chakravarthy got maximum votes, he became the captain for one week.



Kamal also grilled contestant Bala for his comment about a beauty pageant in which Sanam had taken part and won the title. He advised Bala not to take anyone's victory lightly.



It is well known that Kamal utilises the show to take a stand on several social and political issues. During the first weekendâ€™s episode, Haasan criticised people who come to power without standing for elections. He advised the public to think before voting to choose their leader.

Watch the latest promo here: