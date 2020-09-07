‘Recent GDP numbers should alarm us all’: Raghuram Rajan

Rajan said that at a time when the government should expand resources to spend more and take more action, it seems to have retreated into a shell, after an initial burst.

“The recently released quarterly GDP growth numbers for the first quarter of FY2020-21 should alarm us all,” former Reserve Bank Governor and noted economist Raghuram Rajan a week after India reported a significant contraction in its GDP during the April-June quarter of 2020-21 fiscal. He said that India is "even worse off" than these comparisons suggest.

In a note published on LinkedIn, he also opined that the 23.9 per cent contraction in the GDP during the Q1 would be even worse if the damage to the informal sector is taken into account.

“The 23.9 per cent contraction in India compares with a drop of 12.4 per cent in Italy and 9.5 per cent in the United States, two of the most Covid-affected advanced countries," Rajan said.

Emphasising on the importance of government relief or support in the given scenario, he pointed out that it is "meagre" so far.

Since the coronavirus pandemic is still raging in India, discretionary spending, especially on high-contact services like restaurants, and associated employment, will stay low until the virus is contained, Rajan said, adding that government relief becomes all the more important in the given scenario.

However, the government support so far has been "meagre", he said, primarily in terms of free food grains to poor households and credit guarantees to banks for lending to small and medium (SMEs) firms, where the takedown has been patchy.

"The government's reluctance to do more today seems partly because it wants to conserve resources for a possible future stimulus. This strategy is self-defeating," the former RBI Governor said.

He said that without relief, households skip meals, pull their children out of school and send them to work or beg, pledge their gold to borrow, let EMI and rent arrears pile up. Similarly, without relief, small and medium firms-think of a small restaurant stop paying workers, let debt pile up, or close permanently.

According to him, at a time when the government should expand resources to spend more and take more action, the Indian government "seems to have retreated into a shell", after an initial burst.

Rajan is of the opinion that the government should spend on relief measures now rather than after the pandemic is under control, as the need for stimulus and relief is most right now.

“Government officials who hold out the possibility of a stimulus when India finally contains the virus are underestimating the damage from a more shrunken and scarred economy at that point. Instead of claiming there is a V-shaped recovery round the corner, they should wonder why the United States, despite spending over 20 percent of GDP in fiscal and credit relief measures, is still worried the economy will not return to pre-pandemic GDP levels by the end of 2021,” he added.

He said that the government and public sector firms should clear their payables quickly so that liquidity moves to corporations.

Rajan called the mindset of the government that it cannot spend on both relief and stimulus due to strained fiscal condition is ‘too pessimistic’. According to him, the government must spend as cleverly as possible.

“It also has to take every action that can move the economy forward without additional spending. All this requires a more thoughtful and active government,” he added.

Rajan also suggested that India could borrow more without scaring the bond markets if it committed to return to fiscal viability over the medium term, “for example, by setting future debt reduction targets through legislation, and committing to honest and transparent fiscal numbers with a watchdog independent fiscal council.”

In addition, small firms below a certain size could be rebated on corporate income and GST tax they paid last year, or some portion thereof, with the rebate tapering off with firm size.

This would be an objective way of helping small, viable firms based on a hard-to-manipulate metric, even while rewarding them for their honesty, Rajan said, adding that finally, the government will likely have to set aside resources to recapitalise public sector banks as the extent of losses are recognised.

According to Rajan, the private sector should also be urged to give a helping hand.

"Cash-rich platforms like Amazon, Reliance, and Walmart could help smaller suppliers get back on their feet -- even funding some of them. All large firms should be incentivised to clear their receivables quickly," he said.

Rajan said in conclusion that there is no doubt that the government and its bureaucrats are working hard as always, but they need to be frightened out of their complacency and into meaningful activity. “If there is a silver lining in the awful GDP numbers, hopefully it is that.”

With IANS inputs