Rebel Foods ties up with Wendy’s to open 250 cloud kitchens in India

In addition, Sierra Nevada will add 150 Wendy’s restaurants in India.

Atom FoodTech

Cloud kitchen company Rebel Foods announced a strategic partnership with Sierra Nevada Restaurants, which runs Wendy’s. As per the partnership, Rebel Foods and Sierra Nevada will open 250 Wendy’s cloud kitchens across India. In addition, the latter will add 150 Wendy’s restaurants. It is currently limited to nine restaurants — four traditions and five cloud kitchens — all located in Delhi NCR.

As per a statement from the company, Rebel foods has 300 cloud kitchens across India, UAE, UK and South Asia. Rebel Foods is known for its cloud kitchen brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Mandarin Oak, Oven Story, Sweet Truth, and a host of brands globally, including players such as Holy Cow in the United Kingdom.

Kallol Banerjee, the co-founder of Rebel Foods, called it a game-changing partnership. “For generations, brands building a national presence relied solely on a brick-and-mortar strategy and made significant investments over decades. By partnering with the Rebel Foods network of existing kitchens in India, Wendy’s will get immediate access to rapid scale across the country, at far lower levels of capital. We have always wanted to partner with a world-class burger brand, and this partnership with a globally beloved name is a fantastic addition to our portfolio,” he said.

Wendy’s is an American international fast food restaurant chain and entered India in 2015. Wendy’s and its franchisees operate more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide.

Abigail Pringle, President, International & Chief Development Officer of The Wendy’s Company said that this reflects the company’s commitment to growing its international business in high growth potential markets through both traditional restaurant expansion and digital innovation.

Jasper Reid, CEO of Sierra Nevada Restaurants, said, “We know that convenience is king and customers want Wendy's everywhere. Omni-channel is key and a game-changer for QSR. This collaboration demonstrates Sierra Nevada’s commitment to scale Wendy’s across India.”