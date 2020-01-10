Realme 5i launched in India with quad-camera rear setup, 5,000mAh battery

The Realme 5i packs an AI quad camera setup with 119 degree ultra-wide-angle lens (8MP), main camera (12MP), portrait sensor (2MP) and ultra-macro lens (2MP).

Atom Tech Shorts

Expanding its affordable budget line-up in India, Chinese handset maker Realme on Thursday launched '5i' smartphone with quad-camera rear setup for Rs 8,999.

The smartphone comes with sunrise design inspired by the power and hope of the first rays of the sun. Available in Forest Green and Aqua Blue colours, realme 5i comes in a single 4GB + 64GB configuration variant and packs 5,000mAh battery.

It will go on sale on January 15 on Flipkart and realme.com.

"We are happy that over 5.5 million customers have enjoyed our realme 5 series and the newest addition realme 5i will further solidify our budget quad-camera category. Our customers will be provided with stunning design, bigger view along with bigger storage," Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, said in a statement.

"We have equipped Realme 5 series with the best-in-class processors, designs and camera experience to deliver unmatched user experience," he added.

Equipped with reverse charging, the smartphone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE octa core chipset.

The Realme 5i packs an AI quad camera setup with 119 degree ultra-wide-angle lens (8MP), main camera (12MP), portrait sensor (2MP) and ultra-macro lens (2MP), as well as an AI front camera (8MP).

The handset has 4k video and 240 fps slow motion shooting and video modes with EIS that support wide angle and ultra-wide angle shooting.

It runs Android 9.0 with the company's own ColorOS 6.1 operating system (OS) on top and will be upgraded to Android 10 with ColorOS 7 by May.

The smartphone has 6.52-inch mini-drop full display and to make viewing more immersive, the mini-drop is 39% smaller than the previous dewdrop design, to achieve an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The brand-new sunlight display technology makes the whole display vivid, even in strong lighting conditions, claimed the firm.

The handset features a splash-resistant design, which protects all interior and exterior components from splashes of water, including the screen, back cover and the buttons.