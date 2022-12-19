Ready to quit if BJP leader proves allegation: BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy

Rohith Reddy had on Saturday dared Bandi Sanjay to come to the temple at Charminar and prove his allegation failing which he should apologise.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy on Sunday, December 18, said that he is ready to resign if BJP's Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay proves that he has received police notice in Karnataka drugs case. The legislator, who threw a challenge at Bandi Sanjay on Saturday, came to Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar on Sunday to take a pledge. As the BJP leader did not turn up, Rohith Reddy told the media that it has become clear that Bandi Sanjay uttered a lie.

"If he really has the proof that I was served the notice, why is he not coming here to take a pledge," asked Rohith Reddy.

The MLA said that he is ready for a pledge with the BJP leader at Vemulawada or Tandur Bhadreswara Swamy or any other temple. "If he proves his allegation, I am ready to resign," Reddy said.

He alleged that Bandi Sanjay is provoking youth in the name of Hindutva. The MLA from Tandur, complainant in the alleged party MLAs poaching case, wanted to know why the BJP was supporting the accused in the case.

He reiterated that the BJP was scared of the BRS and hence it was using the ED, CBI and IT against the BRS leaders.

Rohith Reddy had Friday confirmed that the ED issued him notice. He had termed it the handiwork of BJP.

The MLA said he had no clue as to why the investigating agency had served him the notice.

The ED notice is reportedly for questioning him in alleged money laundering in the investigation related to a drugs case.

The MLA from Tandur was the petitioner in the alleged conspiracy to poach the BRS MLAs.

Acting on a tip-off by Rohit Reddy, police had arrested Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy from a farmhouse at Moinabad on October 26 when they were allegedly trying to lure four BRS MLAs to defect to the BJP.

Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore each to other MLAs.

The Telangana government on November 9 constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

The three accused were granted bail by the Telangana High Court on December 1.