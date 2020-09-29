RCB clinch Super Over thriller vs MI for second win of IPL 2020

Earlier, Mumbai Indians scored a record 89 runs off the last 5 overs to level the scores at the end of 20 overs.

It all came down to a Super Over once again -- the second in the current edition so far, as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) held their nerve in the end to secure their second win of IPL 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) started solidly with a 81-run opening partnership between Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch after being put into bat. With Padikkal playing the anchor role this time around, Finch scored a quick-fire 50 before falling to Trent Boult. Soon after, Rahul Chahar dismissed Kohli cheaply for 3 to leave RCB at 92-2 in 12.2 overs. Padikkal then accelerated, including a pull shot off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling, to bring up his own fifty. AB de Villiers and Shivam Dube scored 65 runs off the last four to help RCB take the score past 200. de Villiers became the third RCB batsman to bring up his fifty smashing 55 off 24 balls.

In reply, the Mumbai Indians chase got off to a stuttering start with the team losing three wickets for just 39 runs inside 7 overs. Thereafter, there was a 39-run partnership Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan before the former was dismissed for 15. Ishan was then joined at the crease by the big-hitting Kieran Pollard who gave him able support. The duo were involved in 119-run partnership which brought MI to the brink of a famous win before Ishan was dismissed one short of his century. Ishanâ€™s 99 came off just 58 balls and was embellished with 9 sixes and 2 fours. Off the last over, MI needed 19 runs to fashion a improbable win. Ishan hit two consecutive sixes off Udana to steer the team closer to the target. After taking 14 runs off the first 4 balls, Ishan was dismissed off the fifth ball of the over. This left MI with 5 runs to win off the last ball. Pollard hit a four off the last ball to tie the scores and take the match into a Super Over.

MI took first strike in the Super Over with Pollard and Pandya coming out to bat. However, MI werenâ€™t able to take full advantage of the six balls scoring just seven runs and losing one wicket in the process. Saini hit his straps and gave away just one four in the over to keep MI in check.

In response, Kohli and de Villiers opened for RCB. While Bumrah was at his accurate best, it all came down to the last ball of the Super Over with RCB needing one to win. Kohli hit a four to steer the team through to their second win of the tournament.

Incidentally, MI scored a record 89 runs off the last 5 overs to level the scores and take the match into a Super Over, the second of the tournament so far. Earlier, Delhi had won in a Super Over against Kings XI Punjab.