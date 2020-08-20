RBI releases draft framework for self regulatory body of payment systems operators

The body will “set and enforce rules and standards with the aim of protecting the customer and promoting ethics, equality, and professionalism,” RBI said.

The Reserve Bank of India issued a draft framework on Tuesday to grant recognition to an industry association as a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO). This organisation, the RBI said, that will be responsible for setting and enforcing rules for Payment Systems Operators (PSOs).

According to the central bank, it is necessary that the industry standards on system security, pricing practices, customer protection measures and grievance redressal mechanisms are developed as the payment ecosystem proliferates.

“While self-regulation would release regulatory resources that can be better focused on issues of systemic importance, it would, by virtue of being developed by the industry itself, be more appropriate and encourage better compliance. As the industry is forced to think in terms of developing systems that conform to best international practices, the industry would be better served in global competitiveness,” the RBI said.

This SRO, the RBI said, will serve as a two-way communication channel between the PSOs and the central bank, and work towards establishing minimum benchmarks and standards in the payments space.

The SRO will inform the RBI about any violations, the RBI said.

“An SRO is constituted with an expectation to provide a link between the regulator and market participants through a less formal set-up,” the central bank said.

“It makes for structured participation of the Payment System Operators in the regulatory process and helps in meeting regulatory expectations in a more participative manner,” it added.

This proposed body will be set up under the Companies Act, will be a not-for-profit body, and will have a code of conduct.

The RBI had first proposed setting up a self-regulatory body for payment system operators in February.

The SRO’s board of directors and management will have to “satisfy the fit and proper criteria prescribed by the Reserve Bank” and the SRO will be in a position to “exercise surveillance” over its members.

The draft framework will be open for public comments till September 15.