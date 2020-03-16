RBI ready to act to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on Indian economy: Governor

The governor also said that a decision on rate cut will be taken in MPC meeting but didn’t rule it out.

Money RBI

As the stock markets plummet in India amid coronavirus fears, the Reserve Bank of India hinted at a rate cut at the next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet on April 3 and announced more liquidity enhancing measures.

The market was expecting a rate cut as the presser was called only around noon after as many as 43 other central banks, including the US Fed, the European Central Bank and Bank of England, did so.

However, the RBI announced another round of USD 2 billion dollar-rupee swap on March 23 and up to Rs 1 lakh crore of long-term repo operations as and when the market needs it.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the RBI has been taking calibrated measures over past few days to ensure financial markets and institutions remain sound and resilient.

Apart from the measures announced, the governor also said that the RBI has several policy instruments at its command and stands ready to take all necessary measures to ensure that the effects of CVOID on Indian economy are mitigated and financial markets and institutions function normally.

The governor also advised everyone to use digital modes of payments to carry out transactions amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Sunday night, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates to nearly zero stating that the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted economic activity in several countries. The Fed also launched a $700 billion quantitative easing program to shelter the economy from the effects of the virus.

Apart from the Fed, Bank of Japan, European Central Bank, Swiss National Bank, Bank of Canada and Bank of England also announced measures to support the international supply of the world’s reserve currency.

Experts have pointed-out that a conducive rate cut scenario has been built with both CPI and WPI rates declining in February.

Last month's retail inflation has shown a decline to 6.58% from January's 7.59%.

However, the retail inflation level continued to remain much above the RBI's medium-term target for the CPI rate of 4% with a band of +/- 2%.

Radhika Rao, Economist, DBS Group Research said in a report that RBI is likely to take a forward-looking approach thanks to inflation tapering and to support the stability of the financial sector.

“We see scope for a 50bps cut by 1H20, starting with a -25bps in April. Odds are rising of bunched up move (40bps or 50bps) in an intermeeting move,” the report stated, adding that the rate easing may be preceded by other liquidity0infusing measures.

With PTI inputs