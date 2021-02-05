RBI projects FY22 GDP growth at 10.5%, leaves key interest rate unchanged

The RBI Governor said that the government will be reviewing the inflation target by March end.

Money RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4% but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cuts in the future if need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmark repurchase (repo) rate has been left unchanged at 4%, Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the decisions taken by the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Consequently, the reverse repo rate will also continue to earn 3.35% for banks for their deposits kept with RBI. He said MPC voted for keeping interest rate unchanged and decided to continue with its accommodative stance to support growth.

The central bank had slashed the repo rate by 115 basis points since late March 2020 to support growth.

This is the fourth time in a row that MPC has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged. RBI had last revised its policy rate on May 22 in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low.

The 27th meeting of the rate-setting MPC with three external members â€” Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma and Shashanka Bhide â€” began on February 3. This is the first meeting of the rate setting panel after the Budget 2021-22, announced this week, projected a nominal GDP growth rate of 14.5% and a fiscal deficit of 6.8% for the financial year beginning April 1.

In line with the Union Budget, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday projected a GDP growth rate of 10.5% for the financial year beginning April 1, on the back of recovery in economic activities.

With regard to inflation, the RBI Governor said vegetable prices are expected to remain soft in the near term as the central bank projected retail inflation rate to come down to 5.2% in the current quarter and progressively decline to 4.3% by the third quarter of the next fiscal.

He said the growth outlook has improved significantly and the vaccination drive will help the economic rebound.

After the Budget 2021-22 announcement on Monday, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj had said that real GDP growth would be 10-10.5% in the next fiscal.

â€œOur revenue figure is under-stated not overstated. We have taken nominal GDP at 14.4 per cent and revenue growth at 16.7 per cent. So, the buoyancy is only 1.16. We are hopeful we will get more than this. We will definitely be within 6.8 per cent and could be lower also," Bajaj had said.

The RBI Governor further said that the government will be reviewing the inflation target by March end.

The government moved the interest rate setting role from the RBI Governor to the six-member MPC in 2016. Half of the panel, headed by the Governor, is made up of external independent members.

MPC has been given the mandate to maintain annual inflation at 4% until March 31, 2021, with an upper tolerance of 6% and a lower tolerance of 2%.