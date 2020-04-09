RBI has given relief to agriculture sector, so why are banks lagging behind?

All banks should act promptly and release accounts of those in the farming sector that were blocked as non-performing assets, and credit all their due payments.

news Coronavirus

In the current crisis while production in all other sectors has come to a standstill, the farming sector has continued to serve all cities and metros by supplying most necessities such as food grains, sugar, milk, vegetables, et al.

In order to provide relief to banks, and to consumers and borrowers who are suffering due to the current coronavirus crisis, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a comprehensive circular. The circular asks each bank to follow the required procedure so that all consumers, mostly borrowers, will not be put to any inconvenience due to the systemic prohibitive factors that may hinder their cash flow. But banks seem to be delaying in acting accordingly.

The normal hindrance in the present norms in banks is the condition of non-performing assets (NPA), which means that any account of a borrower turns into a black tag, which blocks all transactions of that account, so that the borrower is not eligible to get any other benefit and is liable to face legal action for the recovery.

The RBI said that the instalment period is extended by a moratorium of three months, which means that the black tag for NPAs is removed during this period. In a specific query in FAQs, the RBI has clarified that the moratorium of three months is applicable to all loans, including personal as also agriculture term loans, crop loans and retail loans, and the period of monthly instalment payment is extended by three months or extension of three instalments is considered for repayment.

Agriculture is a special sector in the current crisis as it has continued to serve all cities and metros of India and hence should be specially considered in this context. In view of this both the Finance Minister and the RBI seem to have considered the farming sectorâ€™s service to the nation. In the case of agriculture, instalments are annual and hence the moratorium of three instalments means moratorium of three years. All crop and term loans are eligible to get this relief. Again all NPAs that are seen in loan accounts during March 1 to 30 are removed from the NPA tag.

As crop and term loans are recorded by rural co-operative societies, all such loans in these societies should be verified by getting the loan record for the month of March. All NPAs shown in these accounts in this period are eligible to get relief for the removal of the NPA tag and all pending benefits of cash flows which were blocked so far because of the said tag should be released immediately without any conditions. Nationalised and other banks if at all they have offered loans to agriculture sector or farmers are also expected to follow the same procedure.

It is now clear that as the NPA tag is removed, all banks, nationalised, co-operative and private, should act promptly and issue circulars to all bodies like urban and rural bank branches and rural co-operative societies. All accounts that are blocked due to the NPA tag have to be now released for all further transactions.

For instance, farmers who have to get payment for their cane bills or sanctioned crop loans have been so far neglected by not crediting the amounts in their accounts by sugar mills and banks due to the NPA tag. As the said tag is now removed, all such amounts should be immediately credited with all their due payments. This should be done without any condition of formal application or any other expectation. All farmers who are esteemed consumers of banks should get the urgent relief now offered by the union government and the RBI.

The RBI circular should be viewed from a positive approach and should be interpreted in such a way that farmers are duly benefited by the relief measures as the farming sector is now at the helm of the national scenario. Instead of wasting time in getting clarification or interpreting the circular from negative or prohibitive point of view, a positive approach should be taken by banks without any fear of any future objections.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is not in the picture as it has not come forward to say anything in the matter although finance is provided to banks via NABARD. As the union government provides funds to NABARD for the purpose of agricultural credit and development, the government and RBIâ€™s directive is obviously binding on NABARD. Because the RBIâ€™s circular is a sound defence against any objection or intervention, future objections of any nature need not be suspected or feared by banks.

Prabhakar Kulkarni is a senior journalist and analyst.