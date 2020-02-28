RBI concerned about fallout of SC order on AGR dues

RBI has said that it is worried that telecom companies hiking tariffs could be inflationary.

It appears the Reserve Bank of India is quite worried about the fallout of the Supreme Court judgement on the Adjusted Gross Revenues (AGR) dues than the companies themselves. RBI has taken up the issue with the government cautioning that pressurizing the companies to pay up the dues amounting to around Rs 1.40 lakh crore can have serious consequences on two major counts.

One is that the companies are now talking about increasing their tariffs. This, the RBI feels, will have an impact on the consumer price index and hence inflation, which is already showing trends of moving up. The second concern for RBI is that a company like Vodafone Idea owes huge amounts of advances to banks and if the company is forced to shut down due to non-payment of the AGR dues, it could unsettle the banks. State Bank of India alone has Rs 11,200 crore of exposure to Vodafone Idea.

The regulator had raised this issue of tariff increases by telecom companies last December itself that it will affect the consumer price index of non-food items. Even as you read this piece efforts are on to find ways to lessen the impact of the AGR dues payment on the two surviving telecom operators, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. They may be permitted to make the payments over a period, offer some bank guarantees and binds etc. RBI too had suggested staggered payments as one of the solutions.

Similarly, the monetary policy committee of the RBI had in its last meeting discussed the telecom tariff hike as an important issue affecting the CPI.

Apart from SBI, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank are the other two with huge outstandings from Vodafone Idea, with Rs 4,200 crore and Rs 3,400 crore respectively.