RBI approves 3-member panel to run Dhanlaxmi bank until new MD takes over

On Wednesday, 90.49% shareholders of the Thrissur-based bank voted against the appointment of Sunil Gurbaxani as the MD & CEO at its annual general meeting (AGM).

Money Banking

Days after Dhanlaxmi Bankâ€™s MD and CEO was voted out by shareholders, the Reserve Bank of India has approved a three-member committee of Directors to exercise powers of the MD & CEO, until a new person takes charge, the bank informed stock exchanges.

The interim arrangement will be in place for four months within which the Bank will complete the process of identification and appointment of a new MD& CEO.

The Committee of Directors will comprise G. Subramonia Iyer as Chairman and G. Rajagopalan Nair and P.K Vijayakumar as members.

On Wednesday, 90.49% shareholders of the Thrissur-based bank voted against the appointment of Sunil Gurbaxani as the MD & CEO at its annual general meeting (AGM). The Reserve Bank of India approved Sunilâ€™s appointment in February 2020.

The large shareholders of the company has reportedly been locking horns with the current management, which has been mulling expansion into northern states and hire several new sales and senior executives. According to the large shareholders, who reportedly hold sway over the operations of the bank, this new expansion plan could put a strain on the bankâ€™s finances. They also opposed the managementâ€™s alleged plan to bring in investment from a private bank in Mumbai, giving it a controlling stake. This, they reportedly were against, as they wanted the 93-year-old Kerala bank to retain its identity.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Livemint, Sunil alleged a conspiracy against him and told the business daily that he has sent his resignation letter and informed RBI about few â€˜unacceptableâ€™ events at the bank.

â€œThe fact that just a handful of shareholders voted out a managing director, one approved by the board and RBI, speaks of the conspiracy behind it," Sunil told Livemint.

According to the Hindu BusinessLine, as of June 30, 2020, Dhanlaxmi Bankâ€™s large individual shareholders included B Ravindran Pillai, who holds 10% stake, CK Gopinathan (7.5%), Kapilkumar Wadhawan and Yussuffali Musliam Veetil Abdul Kader, who hold 5% each in the bank.