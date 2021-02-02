RBI appoints external firm to audit HDFC Bank’s IT infrastructure

This comes amid the recent instances of outages in the internet banking/mobile banking/ payment utilities of the bank.

Money News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed an external IT firm to carry out an audit of HDFC Bank’s IT infrastructure and sought a report from the company. This comes amid the recent instances of outages in the internet banking/ mobile banking/ payment utilities of the bank.

The most recent outage was reported on November 21, 2020, when HDFC Bank’s entire payment system went down due to a technical glitch. This led to a halt in the internet banking, ATM, UPI and IMPS operations.

“As an update to the above Intimation, kindly note that RBI has appointed an external professional IT firm for carrying out a special audit of the entire IT infrastructure of the Bank under Section 30 (1-B) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 ('the Act'), at the cost of the Bank under Section 30 (1-C) of the Act,” the bank told the stock exchanges.

The bank added that it will extend its cooperation to the external professional IT firm appointed by RBI for conducting the special IT audit.

In December 2020, after the RBI temporarily barred HDFC Bank from launching digital banking initiatives and adding new credit card customers. CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan had apologised to customers and reassured them that they could continue to transact with the bank without any concern.

“We had two outages, one in Nov 2018 and second one in Dec 2019. We have taken help of external expertise, understood what needs to be done further and have substantially implemented the inputs to strengthen our IT infrastructure and systems. Unexpectedly another incident happened on Nov 21, 2020 and the primary reason for the same is the power outage in our Primary Data Centre. We are working on war footing to strengthen this area also now,” Sashidhar wrote at the time.

On January 19, HDFC Bank said it is working on a two-pronged plan to solve the digital outage issues encountered in the recent past. The short-term plan envisages fixing the technical issues over the next 10-12 weeks.

