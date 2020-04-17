Ratnadeep supermarket outlet sealed in Hyderabad for flouting social distancing norms

The action was taken after the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing received a complaint by a citizen through their control room.

news Coronavirus

Authorities in Hyderabad sealed a supermarket for violating social distancing norms amid the nation-wide lockdown on Thursday. The Ratnadeep supermarket located at Srinagar colony was sealed by the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The action was taken after the EVDM wing received a complaint by a citizen through their control room.

Following the complaint, the enforcement team conducted inspection at the store and found that several guidelines regarding the lockdown were violated.

It was also found that the staff at the store were also not utilising protective equipment such as gloves and masks. They were also not able to maintain social distancing among the customers even at the billing counters and queue system was not followed properly, according to a statement by EVDM.

It was further stated that since the supermarket store did not abide by the guidelines set by the government, the teams sealed the Ratnadeep super market situated at Srinagar colony.

Earlier this week, Dmart at LB nagar was also sealed for similar reasons.

When the news was shared on Twitter by the EVDM wing, several residents started mentioning about how supermarkets in their locality were also not following social distancing guidelines.

"It is absolutely possible for supermarkets/stores to ensure that government guidelines are followed in letter and in spirit. It's just the willingness and effort to do it that makes the citizens stay that much more safe," EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati tweeted.

It is absolutely possible for the Supermarkets/stores to ensure that govt guidelines are followed in letter and in spirit. Its just the willingness and effort to do it that makes the citizens stay that much more safe. Sharing a few pics of some stores that our teams have checked. pic.twitter.com/nDscIslbdB â€” Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) April 16, 2020

As of now, Telagana has 700 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 18 people have died while 186 have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in his official statement declared that as per the guidelines give by the Centre, the lockdown would continue as it is till April 20. A cabinet meeting is scheduled for April 19, to decide on the future course of action.

Read:

Telangana says Tablighi Jamaat clusters worrying, asks all contacts to self-report

Cases of COVID-19 rise in Hyderabad's old city, officials work to curb spread