Rationalists in Karnataka swim, distribute food to dispel myths around solar eclipse

On October 25, rationalist organisations gathered in Mangaluru to encourage normal activities such as eating and being exposed to the sun’s rays during the eclipse.

news Solar Eclipse

A partial solar eclipse was seen in several parts of India and the world on Tuesday, October 25. The phenomenon has several myths and superstitious practices associated with it, and rationalist groups gathered in several places to dispel these myths. In Mangaluru, the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA), along with other rationalist organisations, met at the Mangala swimming pool in order to show that normal activities can be done during a solar eclipse.

About 50 people had gathered at the pool, along with many other passers-by, from different walks of life. The aim was to dispel superstitions such as not eating during the eclipse, or performing special ceremonies before or after, or that the “dangerous” rays of the eclipse can harm the skin. This was done through practical activities — food was distributed and eaten during the astronomical phenomenon, and FIRA president Narendra Nayak even took a dip in the pool to show that the sun’s rays during this time are not harmful. Meanwhile, special viewing devices were kept outside the pool premises, through which the public could view the eclipse.

“I wanted to show that we can do normal activities during the eclipse. We also wanted to dispel the so-called diktats by superstition mongers — that one should not eat during this time and all sorts of things,” Narendra Nayak told TNM. “These superstitions are created by people who want to derive benefits from it. They create a scare, and then say that one can obliviate the risk with a host of procedures which naturally come with a fee,” he explained. The event in Mangaluru also saw members of the DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India), SFI (Students Federation of India), Dakshina Kannada Rationalist Association and other organisations in attendance.

Meetings were held across India by rationalist groups with the same purpose. In Bengaluru, a panel was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, during which the topic was discussed. HR Madhusudhan, the assistant director of the planetarium, was heard saying that education and the spirit of rational thinking is the most effective tool against superstitious beliefs. Further, several organisations under the banner of the Anti-Superstition Federation had gathered outside Town Hall in Bengaluru. This included activists, students, professors, and organisations including Dalit Sangharsh Samiti and the Lingayat Mahasabha. The crowd ate food during the eclipse and discussed spreading awareness about the eclipse.

Rubbishing superstitions around solar and lunar eclipse across India has been a goal for rationalist groups for decades. In the past as well, Narendra Nayak and the FIRA have held meetings where activities such as swimming and eating were performed during the eclipse, and this meeting is an annual affair.