Rasna Group founder Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta passes away

Khambatta was also the former Chairman of WAPIZ (World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis).

Founder and Chairman of Rasna Group, Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta passed away on Saturday, November 19. Khambatta was also the former Chairman of WAPIZ (World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis). He was the past President of Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat, Vice President of the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjuman of India. He was 85 years old.

In addition, Khambatta has contributed immensely to Indian industry, business, and societal development through social service, as the Commandant of Ahmedabad Home Guards & Civil Defence for 20 years. Khambatta's efforts in Entrepreneurship Development societal services have been recognised with several awards. He was awarded the President of India’s Home Guard and Civil Defence Medal as well as the Paschimi Star, Samarseva and Sangram Medals. He was honoured with the National Citizen’s Award for outstanding contribution to the field of Commerce by the former President of India, Shankar Dayal Sharma. He was also awarded the Samman Patra by the Finance Ministry for his contribution to the National Exchequer as the highest taxpayer of Gujarat. He was felicitated by the Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat and was chosen as the first ‘Outstanding Parsi of Ahmedabad’.

“Khambatta started India’s original startup by creating the world-famous “Rasna” brand, which today also quenches the thirst of millions of Indians at an affordable price of hardly Rs 1 that too with fruits, vitamins, and nutrients. Also, through his industrious efforts, thousands of jobs are generated directly and indirectly across India, and with his developing fruit-based products, millions of farmers have got better value for their crops across the country,” the company said in a statement.

Rasna has nine manufacturing plants and a robust distribution network spanning 26 depots across the country, 200 super stockists, 5,000 stockists, and 900 salesforce covering 1.6 million outlets. Rasna is available in millions of homes in India and across 60 countries around the world. Khambatta leaves behind his legacy to his wife Persis and three children.