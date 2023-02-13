Rapper MC Stan emerges winner of Bigg Boss 16, wins Rs 31 lakh and a car

Season 16 of the show, which kickstarted on October 1, 2022, saw Shiv Thakare emerge as the first runner-up.

Rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss season 16 on Sunday, February 12. Show host and Bollywood star Salman Khan presented the trophy, prize money of over Rs 31 lakh and a car to Stan. Season 16 of the show, which kickstarted on October 1, 2022, saw fellow contestant and actor Shiv Thakare emerge as the first runner-up.

Popular TV star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ended up in the third spot. Politician-model Archana Gautam finished fourth, with TV actor Shalin Bhanot, known for shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar and Dill Mill Gayye, coming in at the fifth position. "I am thankful to you for all that you have taught me. You are the most real person. I am sure my parents would be feeling very proud. Lots of love to everyone, my mandali and everyone," Bigg Boss 16 winner Stan said to Salman Khan after he was declared the winner.

The grand finale of the show also saw Bollywood star Sunny Deol promote his upcoming film Gadar 2 along with co-star Ameesha Patel, and the team of the new show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, headlined by Karan Kundra, in attendance.

At the beginning of the show, Salman Khan thanked Bigg Boss fans and followers for their love and support for the contestants. Actors Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, who appeared in the web show Raktanchal 2, Sreejita De, and dancer Gori Nagori were also among the 17 participants of season 16.