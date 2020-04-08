Rapido partners with Big Bazaar, Spencerâ€™s Retail and Bigbasket to deliver essentials

Rapido said that it is extending services to 90 cities in the country, with 70% of its riders are helping facilitate delivery.

Rapido, the bike-taxi operator has said it has partnered with major retail chains like Big Bazaar, Spencerâ€™s and Bigbasket to help with last mile delivery of their goods to customers. This is a special arrangement to manage the crisis during the lockdown period. Big Bazaar and Spenserâ€™s donâ€™t have a door delivery model, but with customers unable to step out of their homes often, they are trying to deliver orders to customersâ€™ homes. BigBasketâ€™s problems relate to a reduced strength of its delivery staff due to the lockdown and may be seeking the help of services like Rapido.

Rapidoâ€™s statement to the media says it is extending its Rapido delivery services to 90 cities in the country. It says 70% of its captains (it calls its bike drivers captains) are in attendance and ready to operate.

The company is said to be in talks with a host of other players like Grofers, Dunzo and FreshToHome as well. The company says it is not charging any commission from its captains also for these services.

This will mean that the concerned businesses can commandeer the Rapido captains to make the deliveries to their customers and make the payments for the services. Some of them may be recovering the delivery costs from the customers, while others may be offering it free of cost.

The company (Rapido) says their captains have been instructed to follow all the hygiene norms to protect themselves from the spread of Coronavirus. They will offer a half helmet to the rider when they pick them up. Sanitization of the pillion seat as soon as a ride is completed is also being taken up.

Rapido had earlier announced that it is shutting down its regular operations and only a skeletal service to help those in the medical profession like nurses etc. was operational.