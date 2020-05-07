Rapido launches person-to-person delivery service for food, groceries, medicines

The P2P on demand delivery service will enable users to exchange food, medicines with their family and friends who are not able to step out of their homes for essentials.

Bike taxi app Rapido, has announced the launch of Rapido Box, a new on-demand delivery service where customers can request pick and drop of food, groceries and medicines on the app, from or to another customer. The person to person (P2P) on demand delivery service will enable users to exchange food, groceries or medicines with their family and friends who are not able to step out of their homes for essentials or have run out of certain essential items, in times of need.

The company will leverage its already existing fleet of Captains (riders) to ensure quick and prompt deliveries across three cities - Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad. The newly launched service will also aim to boost the utilisation and revenue of the Captains on road, amid lockdown.

Announcing the new service, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “The COVID 19 lockdown has brought mobility to a standstill with restraints in everyday commuting for Indians all across. To ensure there is quick, safe and cost effective exchange of essentials amongst users in these challenging times, we have extended our logistics offering to launch this new on-demand, person-to-person delivery service, which will benefit our customers as well as contribute to the daily earnings of our Captains. We hope that with Rapido Box, people will be able to comfortably help their loved ones in need, without leaving the safety of their homes.”

The base price of the new service will be Rs 35/- for 2 kilometres (kms) and Rs 15/- per kilometre after the 2 kms. Users will be able to track their orders through an order tracking URL which will be shared with them through SMS. In order to avail this service, customers are required to update their Android app.

Rapido has accelerated its existing Rapido-Delivery services to provide for the delivery of essential goods during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The company has been operating delivery services for B2B clients like Zomato, Swiggy, Delhivery.com, Myntra, Eat.Fit for close to 2 years now.

Rapido has partnered with major online companies like Big Bazaar, Big Basket and Spencer’s for delivery of essential goods and is additionally supporting the Delhi Government in delivering essential items like milk and food packets, under the DCPC Node, in underprivileged areas across the city. The company has also partnered with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) COVID-19 Home Delivery Helpline as a delivery service partner in a move to resolve supply-chain challenges amidst lockdown.