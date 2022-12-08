‘Rapid Road’ inaugurated in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar by CM Bommai

According to a note issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the cost of rapid roads is 40 to 43% more when compared to white topping work.

On November 8, Bengaluru's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the "Rapid Road" that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had been working on at Binnamangala junction. The construction was completed after the CM gave the BBMP the go-ahead to focus on building durable, cost-effective roads around the city. According to reports, the Rapid Road Work (RRW) trial project between Old Madras Road and 100 Feet Road Indiranagar extends all the way to BDA Junction.

"The work was much faster compared to the white topping project. The pilot project will be observed for 15 days to know its feasibility. Over 20 tonnes of weight can pass on this newly built stretch. The technology involved laying of precast concrete slabs, joining each of them systematically. The cost is more when compared to white topping. I have asked the BBMP officials to work on reducing the cost and directed them to give a report on this," said Bommai while inaugurating the road.

According to a note issued by the BBMP, the cost of rapid roads is 40 to 43% more when compared to white topping work which also takes longer time to be built. The project costs about Rs 12,976 per cubic metre, 43% more than White Topping Project which costs Rs 9,076 per cubic metre. The note also claims that the life span of a rapid road is 100 years while white topped roads is 30 years. Furthermore, the note also says that precast rapid roads could be completed in 3 days with minimum inconvenience to motorists in comparison to white topped roads. However, in an earlier report, TNM had reported how the road took longer to be completed and ended up causing inconvenience to motorists who had to take a detour while the road was closed for nearly two weeks.

White-topping is a process where the normal black-top roads or the bitumen asphalt roads are cleared and the roads are given a layer of concrete on top. The concrete used is considered more long-lasting and is believed to prevent the formation of potholes. Meanwhile, the rapid method involved pre-cast concrete slabs that are 20 feet long and five feet wide, prepared in a factory and embedded in the road.