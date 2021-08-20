Rape complaint at Gandhi Hospital found to be false, missing woman safe: Cops

The 38-year-old woman had alleged sexual assault by several men and the Hyderabad police launched a probe into her charges, taking five people into custody in connection with the case.

news Crime

Twelve days after two women alleged sexual assault at Hyderabad's Gandhi hospital, the police have found the charges to be untrue and have ruled out any incident of rape. The Hyderabad police were investigating the allegations made by a 38-year-old woman who had said she was drugged and sexually assaulted by “several men” at the hospital and that her 40-year-old sister was missing. However, after a probe, the Hyderabad police have denied any incident of sexual assault and found the missing sister to be safe.

The two sisters are from Mahabubnagar district and were attending to a patient when they both had briefly gone missing. Then, a few days later, the 38-year-old woman was found on the hospital premises, and had alleged that she was drugged, taken outside the hospital and confined at an unknown location for several days before being abandoned at the hospital behind some chairs.

The 38-year-old woman had alleged sexual assault by several men and the Hyderabad police launched a probe into her charges, taking five people into custody in connection with the case. The police had arrested Uma Maheshwar, a technician with the Radiology Department of the hospital, who is also a relative of the two women, after the 38-year-old woman alleged his involvement. Police also arrested four other men reportedly working as security guards there.

In order to locate the missing sister, the police went through hours of CCTV footage and traced the 40-year-old to Narayanaguda near Hyderabad. She was found to be safe. The police said she had been living with a man for the past few days. The police added that they have arrested the man who was providing her shelter and are presently interrogating the duo. A police officer said the medical examination also revealed that there was no incident of sexual assault.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar addressed the media on Thursday and said that the police had combed through hours of CCTV footage, and found that there were a lot of contradictions in the course of the investigation. He said that CCTV footage from more than 500 cameras was examined and the teams went through more than 800 hours of visual footage from Gandhi Hospital to solve the case. The commissioner also said video enhancement techniques were used and matching of digital data with cell tower analysis was also used to investigate the case.

“More than 200 direct and indirect witnesses including a lot of staff of Gandhi hospital have been interrogated. Crimes against women is a top priority for Hyderabad city police and Telangana police. We found a lot of missing links and contradictions in the course of the investigation and that is why it took some time. The case is solved. There is no mystery in the case. In the next two-three days, we will be presenting the same in the court of law,” said Anjani.