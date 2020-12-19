Rape accused Nithyananda announces 'visa' for 1 lakh people for his 'country' Kailasa

The police in Karnataka and Gujarat are on the lookout for Nithyananda, who absconded earlier this year.

news Controversy

While authorities in India are on the lookout for rape-accused Nithyananda, who is absconding and hiding somewhere in South America, the self-styled godman, who claimed to have founded a country Kailasa, is now planning to have at least 1 lakh people settle in this alleged country. However, this may also be a hoax as no one really knows where â€˜Kailasaâ€™ really is.

"I am planning for at least 100,000 people to settle in Kailasa," Nithyananda announced on Friday on the occasion of International Migrants Day. â€œMigration due to globalisation advances communication, transportation should be encouraged. But migration due to man made calamity needs to be addressed," he said

He has also set up a Reserve Bank in Kailasa. Nithyananda has now started issuing visas for visitors. The visas are being issued for a visit to Kailasa, a Hindu sovereign nation, that was set up by the absconding godman.

Nithyananda also announced that a flight will ferry visitors from Australia to the country he founded, 'Kailasa'. Nithyananda has said that visitors will be allowed to stay in 'Kailasa' for "not more than three days". He said that the visitors will be allowed to visit "Param Shiva" during their stay in the 'island nation'.

Nithyananda also inaugurated the â€˜emblem and official sealâ€™ of Kailasa in August this year, which he says will be worn by members who are part of the â€˜government of Kailasa.â€™ He says in the video that it is similar to the Papal Ring of the Vatican Church.

In February this year, a trial court in Karnataka had issued a fresh non-bailable warrant against the self-styled godman in the 2010 rape case. Nithyananda is believed to have fled the country in 2018 and a blue corner notice has also been issued against him. Earlier this year, documents had shown that the rape-accused godman was believed to be running his business from a bank account in the Pacific island country called the Republic of Vanuatu. TNM had accessed an email sent by a confidante of Nithyananda to a person who sought details regarding payment for a puja asking disciples to deposit money in a bank account based out of Vanuatu.

With inputs from IANS