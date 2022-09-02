Rape-accused Lingayat seer sent to three-day police custody

The court was not satisfied with the medical report submitted before it by the jail superintendent.

The Chitradurga police were granted three-day custody of seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, by a Chitradurga court on Friday. The seer has been accused of sexually assaulting two girls, aged 15 and 16. The seer, who was sent to one-day judicial custody on Thursday, was supposed to be presented in court on Friday morning, for an extension of custody. However, the seer was admitted to a government hospital in Chitradurga, after he complained of chest pain, and he was not produced in court. The jail superintendent submitted an opinion given by physicians about the seer, which recommended hospitalisation. The Additional District and Sessions Judge, however, refused to accept the opinion in the absence of any documents pertaining to the seerâ€™s medical condition and directed that the seer be presented in court.

The police resorted to heavy security measures, clearing the road of traffic and bringing the seer to court under tight security. On the police submission that they need five-day custody since they have not yet questioned him, the court granted them custody for three days until September 5. The police took him back to the government hospital, after the court gave them custody.

The seer who was seen being carried out on a stretcher on Friday morning for medical tests, was brought to the court in a wheelchair. Doctors had also announced that he would be taken to Jayadeva hospital in Bengaluru via road.

Warrant issued in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Magistrate court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against the seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru in connection with misappropriation of property. The order was passed following a private complaint by one PS Prakash. He had alleged that the property belonging to Thippashetty math worth Rs 8 crore had been sold for Rs 49 lakh. It is alleged that the property of 7.18 acres located in Sulikere near Kengeri in Bengaluru was sold illegally, fraudulently and breaching the trust.