Rana Daggubati’s ‘Aranya’ gets release date

The film will hit the screens simultaneously as ‘Kaadan’ in Tamil and ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ in Hindi.

The makers of Rana Daggubati’s upcoming Aranya have zeroed in on a release date. It has been announced that the film will hit the screens on March 26, 2021. Written and directed by Prabhu Solomon, Aranya will simultaneously release in Tamil as Kaadan and Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi.

The Baahubali star took to Twitter to announce the news. He wrote: “Welcoming the new year and the new normal, we are excited to bring #HaathiMereSaathi, #Aranya, and #Kaadan on 26th March, in a theatre near you!” The film was initially planned to be released in April 2020, which like many films was delayed due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the producers had announced that Aranya would release on the occasion of Sankranthi, however, this date was postponed as well.

Aranya is director Solomon’s third film set in the backdrop of forests, after his breakthrough film Mynaa and Kumki. Aranya will tell the story of the relationship between a mahout, played by Rana, and his elephant.

Rana Daggubati, meanwhile, was last seen in the lead in Nene Raju Nene Mantri, which came out in 2017. Since then, he appeared in several movies in extended cameos. Aranya will be his first solo after a long gap.

The film also stars Zoya Hussain and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Vishnu Vishal and Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat in the lead roles. Pulkit will replace Vishnu in the Hindi version, Haathi Mere Saathi. This film will mark Vishnu Vishal's Telugu debut. Aranya is bankrolled by Rana’s home banner Suresh Productions in association with Gopi Achanta.

Recently, Rana Daggubati shared on Twitter that he will be teaming up with Pawan Kalyan for an upcoming Telugu project. Reliable sources have confirmed that it will be a remake of the hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, though this has not been officially confirmed. Saagar Chandra will direct this venture, which will be bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments.

Rana also has Virata Parvam in the making. Sai Pallavi plays the female lead in this film. According to reports, it will be a romance film, but will also have elements of action and politics. The film is directed by Venu Udugula of Naadi Needi Oke Katha fame. Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Rana’s father Suresh Babu Daggubati in association with Sudhakar Cherukuri. Suresh Bobbili has been roped in to compose music for this flick.

(Content provided by Digital Native)