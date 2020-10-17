In a notable development in the suicide case of Kollam native Ramsi, the state government has moved Kerala High Court asking it to withdraw the anticipatory bail granted to her fianceâ€™s family. The 24-year-old womanâ€™s family had alleged after the death that her fiance Haaris Muhammad and his family members had a role in incidents which led to her suicide.

Harris is arrested in the case after being accused of rape, abetment to suicide and causing a pregnant woman to miscarry. His family members including brother Asharudheen and sister-in-law Lakshmi Pramod, a television actor, against whom Ramsiâ€™s family have made allegations, were recently granted anticipatory bail by a court in Kollam.

It is against this that the state government has now approached the High Court asking it to withdraw the anticipatory bail granted by the lower court. The government has argued that the lower court had granted anticipatory bail without completely analysing the facts. It is also learned that the investigation officers have told the court that it is necessary to quiz Lakshmi Pramod and Asharudheen in custody.

Last month, the case was taken over by the Crime Branch and the probe is headed by Pathanamthitta District Police Chief KG Simon.

According to Ramsiâ€™s family, she was in a relationship with Haaris for the past eight years and got engaged last year. Following her suicide on September 3, the family came out against Haaris and his family alleging that she killed herself as she was disappointed after he planned to marry someone else after allegedly taking gold and money from her. The family also alleged that Ramsi had got pregnant in her relationship with Haaris and she had to undergo abortion. They alleged that it was his sister-in-law Lakshmi who had accompanied Ramsi for the abortion.

Following the allegations, the police team which probed the case earlier had quizzed Lakshmi.