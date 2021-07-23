Rameez, Arjun Ayanki’s accomplice, dies in road accident in Kannur

Arjun Ayanki is the prime accused in the Karipur gold smuggling case. According to the police, the bike that Rameez was riding is owned by Arjun.

news Accident

Rameez, an accomplice of Arjun Ayanki who is the prime accused in the Karipur gold smuggling case, was killed in a road accident at Kappakkadavu near Valappattanam in Kerala’s Kannur district. A native of Kappakkadavu, Rameez was 25. The accident happened on Thursday, July 22 at 2.20 pm when Rameez was travelling from Moonu Nirath to Azheekod on a bike, according to the Valappattanam police.

“The accident occurred after Rameez’s bike hit a car that was moving in the same direction in a negligent and speedy manner,” Valappattanam police personnel told TNM. Though Rameez was shifted to a nearby hospital, he died at 11.20 pm the same day. The bike that Rameez was riding is owned by Arjun Ayanki, Sub Inspector of Valappattanam police station Vijesh told TNM.

Rameez was summoned by the Customs to be quizzed in the gold smuggling case on July 22. But according to reports, he had informed the officials that he wouldn’t be able to be present that day and that he would appear before them some other day. Incidentally, the accident happened on the same day.

When asked if they suspected any foul play in the accident, police said that the investigation had just begun and the inquest procedure was going on. “As of now, we don’t have any information to suspect there is any mystery. Both the vehicles were moving in the same direction and we have sought forensic help to examine how the accident happened,” an officer said. The police, however, are yet to confirm if Rameez had received a summons from the Customs.

Meanwhile, the Economic Offences Court in Kochi rejected Arjun Ayanki’s bail plea on Friday, July 23. Arjun is the main accused in a failed gold smuggling attempt via the Karipur International Airport. He was arrested on June 28 by the Customs. A former member of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Arjun had a huge fan following on social media.

The smuggling attempt was foiled at the Kozhikode International airport in Karipur on June 21 after Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 1.11 crore from Malappuram native Mohammed Shafeeque Melethil. The same day, five youths allegedly connected with the smuggling died in a road accident in Ramannattukara in Kozhikode district. Reports said the accident happened while they were chasing another gang whom they suspected of having the gold allegedly smuggled by Mohammed Shafeeque, unaware that he had been arrested.