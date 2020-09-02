Ramanathapuram murder: Don't believe rumours giving communal colours, say district police

"The accused in this case belong to multiple religions. There is no religious problem in this case," the district police have said.

news Crime.

A day after a storm of social media posts alleging communal motive behind the murder of a 23-year-old in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, the Superintendent of police has denied the same. SP Varun Kumar has stated that personal enmity was the cause for the crime and requested the state's residents to not believe those spreading any rumours on the issue

The youth named Arun Prakash was murdered on August 31 by an armed gang of twelve men in Vasanth Nagar. The police have detained multiple suspects in connection to the crime. According to the investigating officials, Arun Kumar belonged to a gang of men who are in a longstanding clash with another gang in the town. On the morning of August 31, the two gangs had a verbal argument that led to a physical altercation. Social media posts, including those by BJP leaders, however alleged that Arun was murdered by a gang of persons from a minority community for communal reasons.

In response to this, the SP has said," The murder of Arun Prakash is due to personal enimity between two gangs. Some people are trying to give this a communal colour. The accused in this case belong to multiple religions. There is no religious problem in this case. Don't believe those spreading rumours. Three teams have been formed to find the accused.``

Speaking to TNM on Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent of police Velladurai stated that Arun was not even the original target.

"Arun belongs to a gang led by a man named Kamatchi. On Monday morning, his gang and the gang that attacked had a verbal fight that led to a physical altercation. So the same evening the rival gang came to attack Kamatchi but he was not there. They found Arun with other friends and attacked them. Arun died due to the assault while the others managed to escape," he stated.

The Hindu Munnani too stated that the exact reason for the murder was unclear.

"We are told that they are rival drug peddlers, but it is not clear. But irrespective of this, we don't understand why there have not been any immediate arrests. While Arun was killed, his friend Yogeshwaran also was injured. One of the men who have been detained, who goes by the name Sheik, has also tried to attack one of our functionaries before. We demand that swift action is taken in this case," stated general secretary Ramamurthy.