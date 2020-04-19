Ramachandra Guha to stop his column in Hindustan Times, says his article was censored

“I was given the option of junking this piece and continuing the column. I have chosen to stop writing for them altogether,” Guha tweeted on Sunday.

news Controversy

Eminent historian Ramachandra Guha on Sunday took to Twitter to state that he has decided to stop writing his weekly column for Delhi-based Hindustan Times after they dropped an article he had written about the Union government’s plan to renovate the Central Vista area in New Delhi.

“For print and online readers of my regular "Past and Present" column in the Hindustan Times—for this Sunday's issue I had written on the folly and vanity of the Central Vista project. The newspaper has censored the column. The piece will soon appear in another (and braver) forum,” he tweeted.

When asked whether the newspaper had given any explanation on why the article was dropped and whether he would continue writing for them, Guha said, “The editors I worked with at the Hindustan Times were happy to publish this piece. They were overruled by their bosses and by the management. I was given the option of junking this piece and continuing the column. I have chosen to stop writing for them altogether (sic).”

The government’s plan to continue its ambitious project to redevelop Central Vista, the nation's power corridor located in Lutyens’ Delhi, at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic has been questioned by the opposition and critics alike. A few days ago, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the project and instead allocate the amount towards constructing new hospital infrastructure and diagnostics and to equip our frontline workers with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and better facilities.

The entire Central Vista redevelopment project will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 12,879 crore, the Central Public Works Department had said. The redevelopment plan of Central Vista is likely to include a triangular Parliament building next to the existing one, common central secretariat for ministries and the revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan till India Gate. The new Parliament building with seating capacity for 1,000 to 1,200 people is targeted to be constructed by August 2022 when India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day. The common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024.

Several buildings such as Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Vigyan Bhawan, Vice-President's residence and Nirman Bhawan are likely to be razed. Shifting the residences of the vice-president and the prime minister close to the Rashtrapati Bhavan is also under consideration. An official had earlier told PTI that the 2022 Republic Day parade would take place at the "modernised" Rajpath.

Gujarat-based architecture firm HCP Designs had won the consultancy bid for the Centre's ambitious project to redevelop the Central Vista. HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd, based in Ahmedabad, is led by architect Bimal Patel and has developed several projects, including the Sabarmati Riverfront Development where Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a mammoth event to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

The firm, which will be paid Rs 229.75 crore for consultancy services, will prepare the master plan of the project, including designs, cost estimation, landscape and traffic integration plans, and parking facilities among others.

(With PTI inputs)