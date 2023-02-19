Ram temple announced in Budget is for people, not politics: Karnataka CM Bommai

Ramanagara, part of the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region, is considered a JD(S) bastion, where a 'majestic' Rama temple was announced in the state Budget for 2023-24.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, February 19, claimed that his recent announcement of the construction of a 'majestic' Rama temple in Ramanagara district was in response to peopleâ€™s wishes and not for any political reasons. Requesting cooperation from everyone in this regard, he asserted that the temple will certainly come up at Ramadevara Betta.

"I did not announce it (the Ram temple) keeping Congress, JD(S) or BJP in mind. There are historical traces in the region.There is the historic Ramadevara Betta (hill) and an old Rama mandira in the area for a long time, and it is the wish of the people that a new Rama mandira is constructed there," Bommai told reporters in response to a question. The Chief Minister said he hoped that everyone would extend cooperation, and no one would oppose the project.

The construction of the Ram temple has been proposed on the lines of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Ramanagara district in-charge Minister CN Ashwath Narayan had earlier urged CM Bommai to constitute a development committee to build a temple at Ramadevara Betta and demanded that Ramadevara Betta should be developed as the 'Ayodhya of south India'.

"If someone wants to oppose, let them. I won't object, but Rama mandira will certainly come up there," Bommai said on Sunday. Soon after the Chief Minister made the announcement while presenting the Budget on Friday, opposition leaders had raised questions over the proposal. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar had said, "There is a small temple there already, what is there for them (the ruling BJP) to construct now? Let them construct their party office in Ramanagara first."

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy had said, "If they (BJP) had announced it three years ago when they came to power and constructed the temple, I would have appreciated it. Now, when the election is around the corner, they have announced. The temple will remain in the Budget book itself." If a Ram temple is to be built, the ruling BJP cannot do it, he asserted, adding, "I know who will form the next government, so I will have to do it."

Ramanagara, a part of the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region, is not among the BJP's strongholds. It is considered a JD(S) bastion, where the Congress also has a considerable presence. While Ramanagara is the home district of DK Shivakumar, it is also the home ground of HD Kumaraswamy, who has represented the Ramanagara constituency in the past. While Kumaraswamy now represents the Channapatna segment in the Ramanagara district, his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy represents the neighbouring Ramanagara constituency. Kumaraswamy is seeking re-election from Channapatana in the upcoming Assembly polls, while his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be contesting from Ramanagara.

Chief Minister Bommai also hit out at the Congress's 'Kivi Mele Hoova' (flower on the ears) campaign against the state Budget. 'Flower on ears' is a symbolic statement in Kannada, which means making someone a fool. "Let them (Congress) keep flowers on their ears permanently. They used to keep flowers on the ears of the people till now, by not fulfilling the promises they used to make during their Budgets. [Congress leader and former CM] Siddaramaiah is a 'maatu tappida maga' (a son who did not keep up his words)," Bommai said.

Targeting Siddaramaiah for not fulfilling promises made in his Budgets, the Chief Minister said, "He had promised to give 10 kg free rice, then he brought it down to four kg, and when election came, he made it 7 kg, cheating people. So, a situation will come for Congress to keep the flowers permanently on their ears," he added. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders, including Shivakumar, came to the Assembly with flowers on their ears alleging that the BJP government has "cheated people and made them fools" by not fulfilling promises from the previous Budget, as well as the promises made in the 2018 election manifesto.