Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for coronavirus

The actor said she is resting in quarantine so she can return to shooting soon.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has tested positive for the coronavirus. Sharing the news through her social media, Rakul Preet said that she is under quarantine, taking rest. She also asked people who met her recently to get tested for the virus.

“I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thankyou and Please stay safe,” she wrote on Twitter.

Rakul Preet was last seen in Telugu in Nagarjuna’s Manmadhudu 2, and in the Bollywood film Shimla Mirchi, a romantic drama which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Hema Malini.

The actor has been working in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films, and has many projects lined up across languages, in various stages of completion.

In Tamil, her upcoming films include Shankar’s Indian 2, in which she will be sharing the screen with Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal. Reports suggest that she will be seen in a pivotal role alongside Siddharth, who plays a cop in this sequel to the 1996 blockbuster hit Indian. She also has the Tamil sci-fi film Ayaalan coming up, with Sivakarthikeyan.

In Telugu, she will be seen in Chandra Sekhar Yeleti’s Check with Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier.

It was recently announced that Rakul Preet has been roped in for the Bollywood film Mayday, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. Ajay is also directing the film. Rakul and Ajay will be seen as pilots in the film, according to reports.

Rakul is also part of the Hindi film Attack, an action thriller, which also stars John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film was scheduled to release this August but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.