Rakul Preet confirms she's dating Jackky Bhagnani in Insta birthday post

Writing about their relationship, Rakul Preet called Jackky “her biggest gift this year.”

news Entertainment

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has confirmed that she is dating producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani on social media. On her birthday, Rakul shared a picture of the two of them on Instagram, calling him her “biggest gift this year. Jackky shared a birthday wish for Rakul and posted the same picture on Instagram, where the two are seen holding hands and walking. He wished her a happy birthday along with the picture. "Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji) @rakulpreet,” he wrote.

In her post, Rakul wrote, “Thankyouuuu my (heart emoji) ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life, thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani.”

Rakul was recently seen in the Telugu film Konda Polam, co-starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, who is known for his critically acclaimed movies Kanche, Vedam, and Gamyam among others. She is known for her roles in Telugu movies like Dhruva, Bruce Lee, Nannaku Prematho and Sarrainodu among others. She has also appeared in Tamil films like Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and NGK, and Hindi films like De De Pyaar De, Sardar Ka Grandson and Shimla Mirchi.

Her upcoming films in Tamil include the science-fiction comedy film Ayalaan starring Sivakarthikeyan. In Hindi, she will be seen in Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, and Mayday, in which she will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn again, who is also directing and producing the film.

Jackky Bhagnani is the son of Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani. He was last seen in a Hindi film in the 2018 romantic comedy film Mitron, which was a remake of the Telugu film Pelli Choopulu. He has since worked as a producer on films like Coolie No. 1, Jawaani Jaaneman and Bell Bottom.

With IANS inputs