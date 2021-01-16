Rajnath Singh unveils India’s first indigenous driverless metro car in Bengaluru

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday unveiled the country's first indigenously designed and developed Driverless Metro Car at the Bharat Earth Movers Limited's (BEML) manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. The Minister, while visiting the BEML facility in Bengaluru, said that the team of engineers and technicians have done commendable work. He dubbed them as “real warriors of Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

According to BEML, the driverless metro cars being manufactured at their company’s Bengaluru Complex are made of stainless-steel bodies and have a capacity of carrying as many as 2,280 passengers in six-cars metro train set.

Unlike the driverless metro cars unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these ones [developed by BEML] have been entirely designed and developed by the engineers at BEML. The official told the press that the engineers have been working towards the development of an indigenous metro car for a while now.

Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar and BEML Limited Chairman and Managing Director, Deepak Kumar Hota were also in attendance. Hota further added that BEML’s foray into metro manufacturing has been a defining moment in the urban transport scenario in India.

The Defence Minister then virtually launched the Aerospace Assembly Hangar which is located within BEML’s Bengaluru complex and unveiled the first indigenously manufactured Tatra Cabin by the firm. At the complex, he also inspected an array of their equipment—from its Defence & Aerospace, Mining & Construction and Rail & Metro Divisions—on display, rail hangars and newly launched Industrial Design Centre.

The BEML has also managed to bag a total order of 576 cars for Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)’s MRS1 project. The cars will be shipped to Mumbai up to January 2024. They recently also opened their depot office at Charkop Metro Depot, Mumbai for commissioning, testing and round-the-clock services for the driverless metro cars.