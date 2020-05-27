Rajkummar Rao Prakash Raj Rishab Shetty lend voices to Wild Karnataka documentary

Rajkummar Rao, Prakash Raj and Rishab Shetty have given voiceovers in different languages for the documentary Wild Karnataka which will release online on June 5, World Environment Day.



The renowned English broadcaster and natural historian, Sir David Attenborough, narrates the English version while Rajkummar has voiced the Hindi version, with Prakash Raj doing the job for the Telugu and Tamil versions, and Rishab Shetty in Kannada.



Rajkummar said: "As an actor you're always looking for interesting stories to tell. However, to be able to narrate the story of our country's wildlife was an extremely enriching experience for me. Wild Karnataka celebrates the spectacular diversity of the Indian state, Karnataka, and brings us closer to the wildlife that thrives in the state. It serves as a good reminder for all of us to truly celebrate our country's rich natural treasures and work towards preserving them for generations to come."



Prakash Raj said he connects with the project's ethos -- celebrating the rich bio-diversity that is prevalent in India.



"The magnitude of this wild based magnum opus can be gauged from the fact that this hour-long documentary is sieved from four hundred hours of shot footage. To use one's craft for raising awareness about the beauty and the diversity of our natural heritage is a beautiful thing and now it is up to us, the viewers and the citizens of India to not only celebrate this beauty but also work towards taking care of it," he said.



Rishab Shetty, who has dubbed for the film in Kannada, said Wild Karnataka is close to his heart as he is from Karnataka.



"Lending my voice to the film in a way helps bring it closer to the people of Karnataka so they can witness the beautiful wildlife that thrives in this state, with a personal touch. It is extremely important for us to save our wildlife and the government and Forest Department of Karnataka are taking great efforts despite the pressures of development and vast human populations. It is time we learn more about this and understand how we can be a part of the solution," he said.



Produced by filmmakers Amoghavarsha JS and Kalyan Varma in collaboration with Karnataka Forest Department, Wild Karnataka focuses on the biodiversity that flourishes in the wild.



The film appreciates the efforts of the people, government and the Forest Department of Karnataka, who are committed towards saving some of the greatest natural history for the future generations.



Further, the movie spotlights the efforts of the government of Karnataka to save tigers and elephants. It was filmed by a team of over 20 people working with Forest Department officials travelling through swathes of forest areas across Karnataka.

The filming was led by Amoghavarsha JS and Kalyan Varma along with forest officer Vijay Mohan Raj and naturalist Sarath Champati. It explores the riches of Karnataka's natural biodiversity and includes shots from Honnavar, Bidar, Sharavathi, Koppal, Hampi, Siruguppa, Bhadra Tiger Reserve, Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, BRT, Nagarahole, Agumbe, Bhimgad and Daroji.



The money raised by this launch will be donated to the Tiger Foundation of Karnataka forest Department. It will premiere in India on June 5 on Discovery, Discovery HD, Animal Planet, DTamil and Discovery Plus App.



"The premiere of Wild Karnataka is part of our long-term vision of promoting and elevating Indian filmmakers and storytellers who are making exceptional content," said, Sai Abishek, Director, content, factual and lifestyle entertainment, South Asia, Discovery.