Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Karnataka postpones medical exams

With BDS and MBBS exams postponed, pharma students have now demanded their exams be postponed too.

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) in Karnataka has decided to postpone the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) examinations which were scheduled to be held from September 9. Earlier this week, the university had similarly postponed the final year examinations for BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) exams as well in the wake of requests from students on grounds of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now both BDS and MBBS exams will be held on October 13, said a circular issued by the Registrar (Evaluation) Dr KB Linge Gowda.

With the MBBS and BDS exams deferred, now pharmacy students have also demanded that their exams be also cancelled.

Many students had demanded that the exams be postponed not only because of the continuing rise in daily COVID-19 cases but also many of them who had returned home do not have means to come back to the institution.

Bapukan Ahmed, a student who had returned to his hometown in Assam and studies in a private pharma college (Dr HLT College of Pharmacy) in Ramanagara appealed that the exams be postponed until regular train services are restored.

The decision came in wake of sustained demonstration by the students and unions including the Congress’ National Student Union of India (NSUI) and the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO)

Abhaya, state treasurer of AIDSO said that they have also sent a memorandum to the university administration to conduct exams only based on the offline classes.

She said, “We have come to know that many students were unable to follow online classes and degrees like MBBS and BDS can’t be taught online. Conducting exams based on online classes only will not only hamper their academic performance but also affect their career prospects.”

She added, “We urge the government to take notice of this and ensure that revision classes are held by the colleges on part of the curriculum that has been taught in online mode only.”