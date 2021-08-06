Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award renamed after hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand

The decision was made in light of the men's women's hockey teams' immense efforts in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, PM Modi said.

India's highest sporting honour, the Khel Ratna Award, which was named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, has been rechristened in the honour of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand following the admirable performance of both men's and women's hockey teams in the Tokyo Olympics. The announcement was made on Friday, August 6.

Making the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. "Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Major Dhyan Chand was among India's foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for India. It is fitting that our nation's highest sporting honour will be named after him," he tweeted.

The exceptional performance of the men's and women's hockey teams in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics has captured the imagination of our entire nation, the Prime Minister said, adding that there is a renewed interest towards the sport that is emerging across the length and breadth of India. This is a very positive sign for the coming times, he added.

The prestigious award carries a prize money of Rs 25 lakh. The first recipient of the Khel Ratna Award, after it was constituted in 1991-91, was chess champion Vishwanathan Anand. Other sportspersons who have been conferred with the award include Anju Bobby George, Abhinav Bindra, Sachin Tendulkar, Leander Paes and Mary Kom.

Field hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, also known as â€˜The Wizardâ€™, is regarded as a legend in the sport. Apart from winning three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936, he was known for his goal-scoring capabilities. Dhyan Chand was born in Allahabad in 1905, and played international hockey from 1926 to 1949. His birthday, 29 August, is celebrated as National Sports Day.