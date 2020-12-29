Rajinikanth should support us: AIADMK leaders react after actor's decision

"Though he is not entering politics, I believe his support will be there for AIADMK," Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said.

news Politics

Hours after superstar Rajinikanth announced that he will not be joining electoral politics, leaders of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu urged the actor to back the party. Speaking to Thanthi TV, Tamil Nadu Minister and senior AIADMK leader Mafoi Pandiarajan said that Rajinikanth should back the ruling party.

"He wished for MGR's rule in Tamil Nadu, and that can be given by AIADMK. So, Rajini should support us," he said. "Though he is not entering politics, I believe his support will be there for AIADMK," Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told another media outlet. AIADMK leaders seem to be believe that Rajini's endorsement will help the party just like in 1996 when the superstar’s single statement – “Even God can’t save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa returns to power” – is believed to have swung the tide in favour of the DMK-TMC combine.

Others in the AIADMK said that Rajinikanth's decision may not make an impact in the poll battle as he was yet to take the plunge.

“Had he been in electoral politics and contested before, his announcement might have made an impact. He hadn’t even started. He had announced that he will start a party, now he has said he will not. My opinion is that this will not have any impact,” Kadambur Raju, Minister for Information and Publicity, said. He added that MGR’s legacy was solely AIADMK’s.

The reactions from AIADMK leaders came after, in an anti-climax to his much expected political plunge, Rajinikanth on Tuesday decided against it, citing his health condition.

The actor said while he tested negative for coronavirus, his blood pressure was fluctuating and he had hospitalised in Hyderabad. In a statement on Tuesday, the actor said, “I see this health complication (hospitalisation) as a warning given to me by God,” the actor said in a statement issued on Tuesday. The actor also said it is not possible to simply campaign via social media after floating a party.

"I have to address public meetings, meet lakhs of people," he said, adding, "Hence with much regret, I am saying that I am not in a position to start a political party and enter politics. Only I know the pain when I announce this," Rajinikanth said.

With IANS inputs