Rajinikanth’s fan club condemns goat slaughter to celebrate Annaatthe poster

A video showing a group of people sprinkling goat blood on the first-look poster of ‘Annaatthe’ has been doing the rounds on social media.

Flix

Following the release of the first-look poster of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe, a video showing a group of people, who are believed to be the star’s fans, slaughtering a goat allegedly to celebrate the launch of the poster has been doing the rounds on social media.

VM Sudhakar, the administrator of the All India Rajinikanth Rasikar Mandram (fan club) issued a statement on Wednesday, September 15, condemning the act. Stating that the incident is both “regrettable and strongly condemnable”, Sudhakar urged fans not to indulge in such acts.

The viral video also showed a group of people sprinkling goat blood on the first-look poster. Sharing the statement issued by the actor’s fan club, Rajinikanth’s publicist Riaz K Ahmed wrote: “On the release of the #AnnaattheFirstLook, many fans sacrificed goats & did abhishekam with the blood. This is very disturbing to hear. Please make sure not to repeat any such activities in the future- @SudhakarVM.” The video also received flak from social media users for animal cruelty.

The first look poster of actor Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated movie Annaatthe was unveiled on September 10, to mark the festival of Vinayaka Chaturthi. Helmed by director Siva, the ensemble cast of the action drama consists of Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj, among others. The film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the production banner of Sun Pictures.

Billed as a rural drama, the film is currently slated for theatrical release on November 4, marking the occasion of Deepavali.

Actor Simbu’s upcoming political drama Maanaadu has also been slated for Deepavali release, clashing with Annaatthe. His film is helmed by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu and stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as the other lead.