'Rajinikanth progressing well': Apollo Hospital releases health update

The actor was admitted to an Apollo hospital in Hyderabad on Friday after his blood pressure showed fluctuations.

In a press release issued on Saturday, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad has said that actor Rajinikanth’s condition is “progressing well” and that investigations “have not revealed anything alarming so far”. However, Rajinikanth will stay in the hospital at least until Saturday evening, as his blood pressure is on the higher side. The statement also said that the actor will be subjected to further tests during the day.

The statement said that the superstar had an uneventful night after being admitted to the hospital on Friday and that his blood pressure is still on the higher side. “His investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far. He is scheduled for a further set of investigations today, reports of which will be available by the evening,” the statement added. The hospital also said that the actor will continue to be under close monitoring. “He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure and visitors are not being allowed to meet him,” the release added. A decision on his discharge is expected to be taken on Saturday evening, based on his investigation results and health condition.

Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital on Friday due to fluctuations in blood pressure. He was shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe in Hyderabad. The shooting was suspended recently after at least four crew members tested positive for coronavirus. Rajinikanth had tested negative for the virus and was isolating himself since then. As per a press statement from the hospital on Friday, the actor’s blood pressure showed severe fluctuations on Friday and he required further evaluations. The hospital added that apart from this and exhaustion, Rajinikanth had no other symptoms and was hemodynamically stable.

After the shooting for Annaatthe was suspended, Rajinikanth was expected to return to his home in Chennai this week. The actor is also in line to launch his own political party, details of which are expected to be announced on December 31. Meanwhile, he had handed over the responsibilities of the party to senior members of Rajini Makkal Mandram while he focused on completing the film.