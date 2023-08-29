Rajinikanth makes surprise visit to BMTC bus depot in Bengaluru

Rajinikanth's connection to the BMTC goes back to his early days, where he worked as a bus conductor on route 10A, running between Majestic to Srinagar in Bengaluru.

Flix News

Superstar Rajinikanth surprised his fans on Tuesday, August 29 by visiting Bus Depot No. 4 of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. The actor engaged in heartfelt interactions with the depot's staff members. Many even paid their respects by touching his feet, a gesture of reverence in Indian culture.

Rajinikanth's connection to the BMTC goes back to his early days, where he worked as a bus conductor on route 10A, running between Majestic to Srinagar, before getting into acting. While his acting career skyrocketed to superstardom, his roots as a bus conductor remained an endearing part of his legacy. His fans and movie enthusiasts often learn about his humble beginnings whenever a new Rajinikanth movie releases.

Bengaluru has undergone a transformation since the actor's days on the job. Due to restructurings and changes in bus numbering, the actual route was now numbered 36. Rajinikanth's family home, located in Hanumanthanagar in Bengaluru South has been a significant part of his life. This is where he spent his early days.

Recently, Rajinikanth got involved in a controversy after a video of him touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath surfaced on the internet. Two days later, the actor responded to the criticism and said it was merely his “habit to fall at the feet of sanyasis and yogis.”

Rajinikanth's visit to Uttar Pradesh coincided with reports that he intended to view his latest release Jailer alongside Adityanath. A dedicated screening for the film had been arranged, although only Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya was present. Additionally, Rajinikanth had a meeting with Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.