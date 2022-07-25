Rajinikanth is highest tax payer in TN, felicitated by I-T Department

His daughter, filmmaker Aishwaryaa, received the award from Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Rajinikanth was honoured by the Income Tax Department on Sunday, July 24. The 71-year-old actor was felicitated by the I-T Department for being the highest tax payer in Tamil Nadu. His daughter, filmmaker Aishwaryaa, received the award from Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Sharing photos from the event on social media, Aishwaryaa wrote, "Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather.” The award was given on 24th July to celebrate Income Tax Day.

On the work front, Rajinikanth has a film with Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar in the pipeline. The film has been titled Jailer and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Rajinikanth’s last venture was Annaatthe where he shared the screen with Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara. Actors Soori, Khushbhu and Meena among others were also roped in for significant roles. Annaatthe hit the big screens on November 4 last year, coinciding with the festival of Deepavali. It opened to mixed responses from audiences and critics alike.

Rajinikanth recently took to social media to heap praises on Kollywood actor Suriya for bagging the National Film Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Soorarai Pottru. The National Film Awards for the year 2020 were announced on Friday, July 24. “My heartiest congratulations and appreciation to Suriya, Soorarai Pottru’s director and all other artists who have won the National Film Awards,” the statement issued by Rajinikanth read.

Actor Kamal Haasan also conveyed his wishes to the winners in a tweet. "I am proud that Soorarai Pottru has won five National Awards. Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum, Mandela made Kollywood proud. Tamil film industry bagged 10 awards in total. My heartfelt wishes to all,” the tweet read. Several other actors including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Madhavan, as well as Tamil Chief Minister MK Stalin, conveyed their wishes to Suriya and the rest of the Soorarai Pottru team.