Rajinikanth had a surgery, is recovering well: Kauvery hospital

Rajinikanth is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days, said the bulletin

news Rajinikanth hospitalisation

Actor Rajinikanth is recovering well after undergoing a carotid artery revascularization on Friday, October 29, said Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. The superstar is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days. A bulletin issued by the hospital states, “Mr Rajinikanth was admitted in Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai yesterday (28th Oct 2021) following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularization. The procedure was performed successfully today (29th Oct 2021) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days.”

Carotid endarterectomy is a surgical procedure that removes plaque from the inside of your carotid artery in order to restore normal blood flow to your brain. A surgeon will make an incision on your neck, access the affected artery, open it, and remove the plaque buildup.

Security has been beefed up outside Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital, where superstar Rajinikanth is receiving treatment. Rajinikant was admitted to the private hospital in Chennai on Thursday, October 28, night. The actor’s publicist Riaz Ahmed earlier told the media that this was a routine health check-up. Kauvery Hospital is expected to issue a medical bulletin to the press later on Friday, October 29.

Police personnel have been stationed outside the hospital's gate to ensure the actor’s fans do not crowd or enter its premises. According to reports, around 30 police personnel have been stationed at the hospital.

Earlier this week, Rajinikanth had won the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award. He was conferred with the award at the 67th National Film awards ceremony held on Monday. The actor had dedicated the award to his mentor K Balachander, his brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad and his long-time friend and former colleague Raj Bahaddur, who was a bus driver. Before making a career in acting, the Tamil Superstar was working as a conductor. Rajinikanth made his screen debut in 1975 Tamil drama Apoorva Raagangal, in a small role.

“I dedicate this award to my mentor, guru K Balachander sir. I remember him with great gratitude and my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad, who is like my father, brought me up teaching great values and injecting spirituality in me,” Rajinikanth said.

“My friend from Karnataka, bus transport driver, my colleague, Raj Bahaddur. When I was a bus conductor, he was the one who identified the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join cinema,” he added in his thank you speech.

In December 2020, Rajinikanth was hospitalised due to severe fluctuations in blood pressure. He was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Two days later, he said he will not be joining politics. “I see this health complication (hospitalisation) as a warning given to me by God,” he had said.

In July this year, once again ruling out his political entry, Rajinikanth said he was dissolving the Rajini Makkal Mandram, which was an organisation of fan clubs. The outfit was touted as a precursor to his political party.