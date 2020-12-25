Rajinikanth given medication to control BP, closely monitored

He will remain in the hospital on Friday night and is set to undergo further monitoring on Saturday.

Superstar Rajinikanth who is currently admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad is being monitored closely and is under medication to control his blood pressure, according to a latest medical bulletin. He will remain in the hospital on Friday night and is set to undergo further monitoring on Saturday.

As per the bulletin, he is stable and taking rest. While his daughter Soundarya is with him in the hospital, his family and doctors have requested well wishers to avoid visiting the hospital. Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan called the hospital and enquired about the health of Rajinikanth. She later tweeted about the phone call and wished him a speedy recovery.

The actor had been shooting in Hyderabad for his upcoming film Annatthe. Four persons on the set had tested positive, forcing the filming to be brought to a halt.

A press release by Apollo Hospitals on Friday morning had said, â€œMr. Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad for the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. Rajnikanth was tested on 22 December for COVID-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely. Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable (sic)."

Rajinikanthâ€™s hospitalization comes at a time when his supporters are waiting for him to launch his political outfit and announce his intention for the 2021 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.