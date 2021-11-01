Rajinikanth discharged from Chennai's Kauvery hospital, returns home

The 70 year-old was admitted at Kauvery Hospital on October 28, following an episode of giddiness.

news Health

Superstar Rajinikanth, who recently underwent a surgery in Chennai to restore blood supply to the brain, was discharged from the hospital late in the night on Sunday, October 31. The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the city-based Kauvery Hospital on October 28, following an episode of giddiness and underwent Carotid Artery Revascularisation (CAR) on Friday, October 29. Sources close to the actor confirmed he was discharged on Sunday evening.

The actor put an audio message on Hoote, his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth’s new app. In the message, he said, “The treatment is over. I am alright and back home now.” He also thanked his fans and well wishers who had prayed for his health and had wished him a speedy recovery on social media.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had visited the actor at the hospital and enquired about his health. Rajinikanth's upcoming flick, Annathae (which translates to elder brother) is slated for a Deepavali release.

A carotid artery revascularisation is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that removes plaque from the inside of a carotid artery, which supplies oxygenated blood to the head and neck. The surgery is performed to clear a buildup of fatty substances to the lining of the arteries.

Rajinikanth, who was ready to take a plunge into politics early this year, had revoked his decision citing health problems. In December 2020, Rajinikanth was hospitalised due to severe fluctuations in blood pressure. He was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. Two days later, he said that he will not be joining politics. “I see this health complication (hospitalisation) as a warning given to me by god,” he had said.

Later, in July this year, once again ruling out his political entry, Rajinikanth said he was dissolving the Rajini Makkal Mandram, which was an organisation of his fan clubs. The outfit was touted to be a precursor to his political party.