‘Rajini Murugan’ fame Kollywood actor Pawnraj passes away due to heart attack

Pawnraj, who was working as an assistant filmmaker under Ponram, is well-known for the ‘Maduraikkaran’ scene from Rajini Murugan.

Flix Obituary

Kollywood actor Pawnraj, who rose to fame with the ‘Maduraikkaran’ scene in Tamil film Rajini Murugan, passed away on Saturday due to a heart attack. He also worked alongside director Ponram as an assistant filmmaker.

Sharing the news about his demise with followers on Saturday, director Ponram wrote, “Pawnraj, who worked as a co-director along with me for a number of projects and who acted in movies like Rajini Murugan and Varthapadadha Vaalibar Sangam, died in a heart attack today.”

After hearing the news many film trackers and fans took to social media to express their condolences. “His comedy scenes were hilarious & made us laugh aloud! May his soul RIP,” a tweet posted by Kollywood movie tracker Kaushik LM read. Popular comedian Soori too expressed his condolences on Twitter.

His comedy scenes were hilarious & made us laugh aloud! May his soul RIP https://t.co/nFC6Ozp79Q — Kaushik LM ( #StaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) May 15, 2021

He was best-known for his appearances in comedy scenes alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Soori in movies like 2013 romantic comedy Varuthapadadha Vaalibar Sangam, 2015 rural drama Rajini Murugan and 2018 action drama Seema Raja.

Fans have been using the hashtag RIP Pawnraj on Twitter to mourn the actor’s sudden demise and express their condolences.

Other Kollywood celebrities including award winning director KV Anand and popular actor-comedian Vivek passed away recently.