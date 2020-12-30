'Rajini and Modi are my two eyes': Arjunamurthy won't part ways with the superstar

Arjunamurthy who was appointed as RMM’s coordinator said Rajinikanth was like his brother and he will stand by him.

A day after actor Rajinikanth decided to quit active politics, Ra Arjunamurthy, the man who quit BJP to join Rajinikanth’s party, said that he will continue to support actor Rajinikanth in his public service. The former BJP Intellectual Wing member, on Wednesday, said that he has two eyes, one is Modi while the other is Rajinikanth, adding that he believes both of them want to do something good for the people of Tamil Nadu and the country.

On Wednesday, calling for a press meet Ra Arjunamurthy who is also believed to be the right hand of Rajini said, “My decision is to continue to stay with Rajinikanth. If someone in our family gets sick how can we leave them and go? We should stay with them and that’s the right thing. Rajini has already said that he will do public service then what is the problem in standing with him. He is a great leader and a good man.”

Stating that actor Rajini is currently under great sorrow, Arjunamurthy said, “The most respectable man, my leader and brother Rajini is currently under great sorrow and you all know the reason for it. Rajinikanth wanted something for the people of Tamil Nadu. However, now he is unable to work due to the advice of the doctors.”

Actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced his exit from formal politics due to his health reasons and stated that he will continue his service for the people through his fan club, Rajini Makkal Mandram.

“We all should see him in this scenario just like the way we will see our brother, sister and family members. Rajinikanth continues to hold his intention to do good for the people of Tamil Nadu and there is no difference of opinion. However, doctors have requested him to take rest and you should accept his decision as something that was taken due to his health reasons,” Arjunamurthy said.

Arjunamurthy said, “I have two eyes, one is Modi and the other is Rajinikanth because both of them want to do something for Tamil people and the country. That was the reason which drove me to join him along with his trust and affection for me.”

Accordingly, BJP president L Murugan on Wednesday invited Arjunamurthy to join BJP again. However, Arjunamurthy said, “I joined BJP since Swami ji said that I should leave business and do good for the people. He also told me to join BJP by saying that youngsters will benefit from my work.”

Hence, Arjunamurthy said, “I left my work and joined the party on the same day. I worked well for BJP and Murugan gave me a post in the Intellectual wing. In the 100 days of holding a party post, I did work that helped the people. I already achieved and only then came here. So I will continue to stay with Rajini.”

On December 3, when actor Rajinikanth made an announcement regarding the launch of his political party two important members accompanied him. One of them was Arjunamurthy, who joined Rajini’s then yet to be launched party a day after quitting BJP.