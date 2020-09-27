Rajasthan Royals win second match in a row after record-breaking run chase

A maiden century from Mayank Agarwal for Kings XI Punjab was not enough to steer them through.

news IPL 2020

In what was the biggest-ever run chase in IPL history in its 13th season, Rajasthan Royals secured their second victory of the campaign on Sunday night. The Royals managed to chase 223 with three balls to spare.

This means Rajasthan will join Deccan Chargers (DC) as the only second team to secure victories in both their opening games. However, DC will remain on top of the table due to their superior net run rate.

With opener Jos Butler gone for just 4, it was skipper Steve Smith and ace batsman Sanju Samson who built a partnership of 81 runs to cement Rajasthanâ€™s position in the match. While Smith made a perfect 50 just off 27 balls, Samson made 85 off 42 balls continuing on his purple patch. Later, another superb knock by Rahul Tewatia (53 off 31 balls) kept the momentum going.

Earlier batting first, Punjab put up a formidable score of 223/2 riding on a record-breaking partnership by an Indian pair in the IPL.

A maiden century from Mayank Agarwal and his epic 183-run opening stand with captain KL Rahul laid the foundation for KXIPâ€™s mammoth total.

Mayank scored 106 from 50 balls, his innings punctuated by as many seven sixes and 10 fours. Rahul, on the other hand, scored 69 off 54, smashing seven fours and one six.

The partnership that the pair shared is the highest opening stand ever for KXIP and the second highest overall for the team, behind the mammoth 206 put up by Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh for the second wicket against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011.

It is also the third highest opening partnership of all time in the IPL.

The stand was broken when Mayank holed out at deep midwicket off Tom Curran in the 17th over. Rahul went in the next over, falling to Ankit Rajpoot.

Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran then took KXIP past the 200-run mark with the latter smashing 25 runs of eight balls.